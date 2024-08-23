Insider Selling: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Insider Sells $1,490,657.58 in Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $172.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $189.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.42.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.