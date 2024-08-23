Insider Selling: Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) SVP Sells $212,586.01 in Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after purchasing an additional 411,123 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 319,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 566,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,576,000 after buying an additional 219,221 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

