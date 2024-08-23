Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 17,300 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 697,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,200,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.06. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.