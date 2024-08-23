Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $773,824.32 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,510,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.
- On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92.
- On Monday, June 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $323,566.04.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $78,338.61.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $150,895.80.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $78,163.12.
loanDepot Price Performance
Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.40.
Institutional Trading of loanDepot
Analyst Ratings Changes
LDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LDI
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than loanDepot
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.