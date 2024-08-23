Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $773,824.32 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,510,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92.

On Monday, June 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $323,566.04.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $78,338.61.

On Thursday, May 30th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $150,895.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $78,163.12.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 272 Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 107.4% in the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 94,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in loanDepot by 390.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 158,221 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

