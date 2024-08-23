Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CEO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,301,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252,168.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Charles Priore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Thomas Charles Priore sold 196 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $980.00.

Priority Technology Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of PRTH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. 45,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.97. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

