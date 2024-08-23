Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells 11,447 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,785,315.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $97,070.56.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $83,792.04.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $96,727.15.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,216,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,177. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $5,769,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

