Insider Selling: Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Insider Sells $244,377.30 in Stock

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $244,377.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,760.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sharecare Price Performance

SHCR opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Sharecare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sharecare by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sharecare by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sharecare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,029 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

View Our Latest Report on SHCR

About Sharecare

(Get Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.