Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 18,912,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 52,514,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

