Internet Computer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $81.42 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.03 billion and $81.42 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $8.59 or 0.00013470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00042164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,148,378 coins and its circulating supply is 469,211,068 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

