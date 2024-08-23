Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.330-2.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $665.29. 1,455,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,070. The company has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $638.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

