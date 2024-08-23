Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Down 1.9%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $478.18 and last traded at $481.34. Approximately 696,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,533,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $448.30 and its 200 day moving average is $410.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,937,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

