Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 112,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 35,544 shares.The stock last traded at $34.28 and had previously closed at $33.97.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 50,942 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 24,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

