Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.92

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 82702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,407,000 after buying an additional 294,637 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,574,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,550,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,908,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,425,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,102,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

