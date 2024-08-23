Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,952,000 after buying an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,551,000 after buying an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,041,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after buying an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,794,000 after buying an additional 97,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,177. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.40.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

