Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $484.37 and last traded at $481.16. 8,827,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 40,642,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.26.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.08.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

