Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $484.37 and last traded at $481.16. 8,827,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 40,642,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.26.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.08.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.