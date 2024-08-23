Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,095. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $739.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

