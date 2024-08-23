Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

