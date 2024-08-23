Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) recently:

8/19/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $121.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $115.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 156.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

