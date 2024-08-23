Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 64,805 call options on the company. This is an increase of 75% compared to the average daily volume of 37,009 call options.

Roku Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of Roku stock traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.64. 4,578,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,197. Roku has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Roku by 238.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $90,386,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

