IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.67.

NYSE:IQV opened at $244.99 on Monday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

