Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $228,391,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after acquiring an additional 772,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 875,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,239,000 after acquiring an additional 643,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $112.85. 1,529,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $112.93.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 433.33%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,634 shares of company stock worth $8,874,690. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

