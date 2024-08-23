iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Koa Wealth Management LLC

Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,209. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

