iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,230. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

