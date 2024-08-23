iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.16

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 310971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

