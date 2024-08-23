iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Holdings Decreased by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors owned about 0.16% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWC traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.92. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

