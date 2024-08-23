iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Boosted by &Partners

&Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 89,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,282. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

