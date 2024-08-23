iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Shares Up 1%

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.64 and last traded at $75.43. Approximately 24,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 36,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 3.69% of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap Japanese stocks. SCJ was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.