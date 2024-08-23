iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Shares Down 0%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.88 and last traded at $54.88. Approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $52.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

