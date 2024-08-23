iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Gray Private Wealth LLC

Gray Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 568.6% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWM traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $213.58. 18,069,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,289,746. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.11 and a 200-day moving average of $204.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

