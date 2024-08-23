iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,469,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after buying an additional 243,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 636,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.43. The company had a trading volume of 177,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average is $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.02.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

