iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.32

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.32 and last traded at $102.15, with a volume of 9082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.26.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,062,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

