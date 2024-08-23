Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Issuer Direct Company Profile

In other Issuer Direct news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 36,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $345,848.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 643,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,392.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Issuer Direct news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,003.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 662,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 36,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $345,848.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 643,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,392.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 78,184 shares of company stock worth $692,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

