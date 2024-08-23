Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $21.75.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
