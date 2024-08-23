J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $525,090.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.30. The company had a trading volume of 364,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $8,089,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

