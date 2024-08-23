Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.780-5.870 EPS.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.79. 579,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.45.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

