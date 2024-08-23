Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Bank of America

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $50.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $986.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 386.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Jack in the Box by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

