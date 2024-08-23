Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JXN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.20.

JXN opened at $84.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,812,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 32.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

