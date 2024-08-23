Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Rating of “N/A” by Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the zero analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Jamf Stock Down 2.9 %

JAMF stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. Jamf has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,621.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,998. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Jamf by 17,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 40.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

