JB Capital LLC Acquires 2,896 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,366,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 926,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,641,000 after acquiring an additional 88,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,175. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $1,531,240. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

