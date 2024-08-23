JB Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,740,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 174,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,180. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.