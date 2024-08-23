JB Capital LLC Has $15.46 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,167 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Comcast by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. 5,087,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,042,803. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

