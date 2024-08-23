JB Capital LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,667. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

