JB Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JB Capital LLC owned 0.36% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,937,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,103,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,796,000 after purchasing an additional 79,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 132,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,737,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BINC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,253. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

