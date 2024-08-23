JB Capital LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

JB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 2.8% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $44,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 959,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,361. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.52. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

