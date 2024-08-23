JB Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.01. 419,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.