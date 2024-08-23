Jet Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.05 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $14.05 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,671.48 or 1.00060697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012453 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00120009 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

