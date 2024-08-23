JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 220.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVTX

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.