John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.73

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 96847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF
About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF
The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
