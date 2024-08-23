John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Trading Down 0.8%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.41. 1,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.



John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

