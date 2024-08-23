Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $256.04

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $256.04 and last traded at $255.24, with a volume of 68905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.04.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.