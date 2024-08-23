Joshua Horowitz Buys 7,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 7,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $15,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,180 shares in the company, valued at $582,803.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Joshua Horowitz acquired 10,096 shares of Barnwell Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.80.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of BRN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,485. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.